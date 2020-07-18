North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

