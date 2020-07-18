NiSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the average daily volume of 226 call options.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,486,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,786,000 after acquiring an additional 490,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,185,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,491,000 after acquiring an additional 115,798 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

