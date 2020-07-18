Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Jean-Sébastien David Purchases 20,900 Shares of Stock

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Jean-Sébastien David purchased 20,900 shares of Niobay Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$12,749.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 601,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$366,629.52.

Jean-Sébastien David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Jean-Sébastien David purchased 45,000 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,350.00.

Niobay Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

