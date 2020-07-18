Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Nike by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Nike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 61.8% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NYSE NKE opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.