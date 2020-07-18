Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

