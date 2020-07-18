NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Sells $563,728.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.16 and a 200 day moving average of $246.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 51,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

