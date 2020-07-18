Newell Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,955 call options.

NYSE NWL opened at $16.36 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,803,000 after buying an additional 347,595 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,773,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after buying an additional 3,650,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 828,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

