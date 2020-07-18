New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

NMFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

NMFC opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 272,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,614,008.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,240,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,366,394.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 622,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,708. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $9,411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,238 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

