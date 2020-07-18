Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $11.87 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

