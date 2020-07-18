Network International (LON:NETW) PT Raised to GBX 450

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

NETW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 595 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 430 ($5.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Network International to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Network International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($6.59).

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 458.60 ($5.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 485.70. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.07). The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.55.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.