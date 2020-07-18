Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 505 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NETW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Network International from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 430 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Network International from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Network International from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Network International to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.25) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($6.59).

Get Network International alerts:

NETW opened at GBX 458.60 ($5.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.70. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 656 ($8.07). The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.