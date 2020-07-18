Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.09-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.327-6.327 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.26 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.