Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $4,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,492,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 49.3% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 584,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 192,908 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 84.7% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 329,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,103 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $4,758,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

