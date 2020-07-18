Neill Abrams Acquires 8 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,989 ($24.48) per share, with a total value of £159.12 ($195.82).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($26.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. Ocado Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 19.63 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,040.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,561.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCDO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,090 ($13.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,495.62 ($18.41).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

