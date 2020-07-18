National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $201.40 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $725.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.