National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

