Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

INTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.