Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $7.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $323.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

