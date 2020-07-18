Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $4.78 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

