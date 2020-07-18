Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $28.84 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.