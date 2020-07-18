Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of ABBV opened at $100.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

