Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 1,655 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

