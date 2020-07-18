Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 122 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,364.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.