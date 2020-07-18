Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 424 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

