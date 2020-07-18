Mysale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.06), 703,277 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,830% from the average session volume of 36,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.73 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.14.

Mysale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mysale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mysale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.