Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Myomo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Myomo accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.