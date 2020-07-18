MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Major Shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. Sells 3,228,024 Shares of Stock

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MVC opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 67.19 and a current ratio of 67.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. MVC Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts forecast that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is 104.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MVC shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

