Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €275.00 ($308.99) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €227.54 ($255.66).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

