Morgan Stanley Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $41.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,251,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

