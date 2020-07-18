Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

