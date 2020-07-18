Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

