Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Main First Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. AlphaValue lowered Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.60). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.