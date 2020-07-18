Morgan Stanley Raises ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target to $40.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a negative net margin of 1,157.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

