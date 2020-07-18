Morgan Stanley Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $133.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $5,607,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

