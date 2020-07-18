Morgan Stanley Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $89.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.15.

TEL stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

