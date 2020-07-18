Morgan Stanley Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $92.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

