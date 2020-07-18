Morgan Stanley Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $285.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.04.

AMGN stock opened at $258.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.32. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 154.2% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 231.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Amgen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

