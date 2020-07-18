Morgan Stanley Raises Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target to $12.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,605,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,815,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 828,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 585,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 439,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.