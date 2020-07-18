Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

