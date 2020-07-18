Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 891.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $52.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

