Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MS opened at $52.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

