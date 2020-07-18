Morgan Stanley Cuts Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $25.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 48,477 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,455,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 104,233 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

