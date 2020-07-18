Morgan Stanley Cuts Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $35.00

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avrobio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AVRO stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Avrobio will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avrobio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

