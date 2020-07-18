Morgan Stanley Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $62.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Berkley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

