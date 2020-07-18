Morgan Stanley Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $107.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Shares of TRV opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

