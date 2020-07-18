Morgan Stanley Boosts Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $20.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.