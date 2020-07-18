Morgan Stanley Boosts Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $123.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.69.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

