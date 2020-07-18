Monument Capital Management Sells 996 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Monument Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

