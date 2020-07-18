Monument Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

