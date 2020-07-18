Monument Capital Management Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 78,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 666,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,865,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,801,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

INTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

